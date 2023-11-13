Lok Ayukta gives clean chit to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in CMDRF case

The Kerala Lok Ayukta on Monday, November 13, gave a clean chit to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a case of alleged misuse of Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Following a split decision, a two-member bench of the Lok Ayukta had referred the case to a full bench earlier this year.

Reacting to the development, petitioner Sasikumar accused the quasi-judicial body officials of a slipshod work saying not long ago, there were around 2000 cases, which has reduced to 200 clearly indicating that the people have lost faith in this body.