Leaky flats: 77 families relocated by Kochi Corporation face flooding nightmare

“When the first rains hit Ernakulam in May this year, water seeped into the flat through the walls, flooding a whole room in my ground floor flat,” said Lalitha, a 60-year-old resident of the GCDA-LIFE Mission Housing Complex in Mundamveli, West Kochi. It had been barely five months since 77 families including Lalitha’s shifted to Mundamveli from their homes in P and T Colony in Kadavanthra, seeking permanent relief from frequent inundation by the overflowing Perandoor Canal.

The story of the 77 families, mostly consisting of daily wage labourers, is also the story of the urbanisation of Kochi, the hub of Kerala's Ernakulam district. The growth of the city has put them through dispossession by the State – not once, but twice. Over 40 years ago, P and T Colony was set up on the banks of the Perandoor Canal as a resettlement site for those displaced by the development of Cochin Shipyard in Thevara. The Corporation of Kochi decided to relocate them a second time after the inundation of their homes by the contaminated water flowing through the canal became a regular occurrence, even during light rain.

However, as Sumesh, the president of the P and T Colony residents’ association, said, “When they shifted to Mundamveli in January 2024, it was a dream come true for the 77 families, who believed the days of rainwater and sewage flooding their homes was finally behind them. But they have ended up in the same nightmare.”