LDF finalises candidates for Lok Sabha elections: Full list

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, on Tuesday, February 27, has finalised its roster for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, the tentative list came out on February 23. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) state committee finalised their list when it convened on February 21, 2024

The CPI(M) will contest from 15 parliamentary seats, while the CPI will fight from four parliamentary seats across the state. The remaining seat goes to the LDF ally, Kerala Congress (M). Though the Left parties are part of the INDIA alliance, they will not have any seat sharing arrangements with the Congress, and the Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the state will also contest from all seats.

1. Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan (Alathur)