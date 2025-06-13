‘LDF against women, workers’: ASHA campaign against LDF in Nilambur before bye-poll

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The slogan ‘No vote for the government that insulted ASHA workers,’ went from door-to-door in Kerala’s Nilambur Assembly constituency where bye-polls will be held on June 19. The slogan was raised by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) as a part of their ongoing 124-day agitation against the state government demanding better salaries and retirement benefits.

The ASHA workers from Nilambur will continue this campaign until voting day, according to S Mini, vice president of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers’ Association (KAHWA). KAHWA is the union leading the ASHA protests.

The protests began on February 10 outside the state’s Secretariat. They are demanding an increase in their monthly honorarium from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000. They also want a retirement benefit of Rs 5 lakh to be paid at the age of 62, and other social security measures including pensions. Despite months of protests and many discussions with the state government, their demands remain unaddressed.

On June 12, the ASHAs began their campaign from the Chanthakunn bus stand in Nilambur town. They spoke to nearby shops and houses, sharing their pamphlets and concerns.

When introducing the issue to shopkeepers, Mini told them how ASHA workers get a meagre daily wage of Rs 232 which is paid only occasionally. She requested them to stand with the ASHA workers by not voting for M Swaraj, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M] leader and the LDF candidate in Nilambur. The protesting ASHA workers also held a public meeting at the old bus stand in Nilambur after their door-to-door campaign.

According to KAHWA, around 100 ASHA workers from Nilambur and nearby districts, including Palakkad and Kozhikode, participated on the first day of their campaign.

Stressing the importance of their campaign, Mini told TNM, “The money spent by the state government on this bye-poll also comes from taxes paid by ASHA workers. The concerns of ASHA workers should be raised in this election.”

According to Aleena, the Malappuram coordinator of KAHWA, many in Nilambur have extended their support after hearing the concerns of ASHA workers. “A good number of them said that they have been watching our protest on the television and that they will never forget how ASHA workers stood with them during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Aleena told TNM. Though not an ASHA worker herself, Aleena works with KAHWA.