Lakshadweep in peril: How microplastics are destroying India's only coral atolls

In the pristine coral atolls of Lakshadweep, where turquoise lagoons meet fragile reefs, a huge crisis is unfolding. From Minicoy to Kavaratti, plastic waste – from bottles and wrappers to fishing gear – is choking the islands, turning once-idyllic beaches and lagoons into hotspots of plastic pollution. The biggest culprits of the plastic pollution were found to be public littering from tourism and recreational activities on the islands.

Multiple studies by professors and researchers from the Department of Marine Biology at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) show that the islands face an alarming spread of microplastics across both inhabited and uninhabited islands, threatening marine life, coral health, and the very livelihoods of communities that depend on this delicate ecosystem.

With waste piling up, incinerators rusting, and tourism on the rise, Lakshadweep’s unique coral atolls face a mounting environmental emergency that demands urgent action.

The studies point out that the waste management system in the islands is very poor and needs immediate attention. P Hari Praved, senior researcher at CUSAT, who, along with his Professor Bijoy Nandan, led the study, told TNM, “The inhabited islands generate waste equally, just like the mainland. But the waste management system is insufficient in a large way. Waste segregation is all happening through women self-help groups, but it's insufficient. The incinerators are all rusted. The issue is severe there.”

According to him, the increased focus on tourism development in the islands adds to the risk, creating an urgent need to strengthen the waste management system.

He added, “Pollution levels are similar on many inhabited and uninhabited islands, highlighting a dangerous situation. Any organisms that come into contact with these plastic particles risk entanglement or ingestion, which can cause serious injuries. This poses a high threat to marine ecology.”

Though the Central Pollution Control Board states there are no landfills in Lakshadweep, the study points out, “A large dumpsite was found on Minicoy Island. Additionally, non-degradable waste at most collection centres is accumulating due to poorly scheduled and inefficient transportation to authorised recyclers on the mainland.”