Kuwait fire: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Union minister Jaishankar

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief over the fire tragedy in Kuwait, which resulted in the death of 49 workers, of which around 40 are Indian nationals, on Wednesday, June 12. He wrote to Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, urging him to ensure that adequate relief measures are taken.

"It is reported that several Indians, including Keralaites, have lost their lives. We request that you take adequate steps to bring relief to the affected," he said in the letter.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan urged the state and Union governments to ensure that there is proper coordination in relief and rescue operations. The fire broke out in a six-floor building reportedly crammed with migrant workers in al-Mangaf area of Kuwait City.

The blaze occurred while the workers were asleep and some residents had to jump from the building in an attempt to survive, Kuwaiti newspaper al-Qabas reported, citing witnesses.