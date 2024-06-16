Kuwait fire: Building owner denies overcrowding allegations, announces compensation

KG Abraham, film producer and managing director of NBTC Group, has denied allegations that the building which caught fire in Kuwait's Mangaf City housed workers more than its capacity and offered a public apology. Addressing the media on Saturday, June 15, he said that the company will provide compensation and give jobs to the family members as per their educational qualification. As many as 49 people, including 45 Indian nationals, died after a fire broke out in a building housing workers in Kuwait’s Mangaf city on June 12.

“There is no chance of overcrowding in any of the apartments. Only three to four people are sharing a room. As per international law, we can house four people in one room. There are 24 apartments on each floor, and one apartment consists of three rooms,” he said. The company will provide a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to each of the deceased’s family along with insurance coverage,” said KG Abraham, adding that a case is yet to be registered against the company.

He expressed his sorrow and thanked the Kuwait government and Indian Embassy in Kuwait for their assistance. “It was only because of government intervention that the family could receive the mortal remains within 48 hours,” he stated.

On June 14, the mortal remains of 45 Indians were repatriated to India through an Indian Air Force (AIF) aircraft. According to a statement, most of the deceased were from Kerala (23), followed by seven from Tamil Nadu, three each from Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, two from Odisha, and one each from Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Haryana.