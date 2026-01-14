Kumbh Mela in Kerala: Construction work on Bharathapuzha river halted

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Ahead of the Kumbh Mela festival in Kerala’s Malappuram, on the banks of the Bharathapuzha river, the Thirunavaya village officer has issued a stop notice to the construction works on the river. The Revenue Department halted the construction work on Tuesday, January 13, when the organisers started building a temporary bridge across the river.

However, the organisers stated they would proceed with the programme as scheduled. The ‘Kumbh Mela’, which will be held in Kerala for the first time, is set to take place from January 18 to February 3 at Thirunavaya.

According to the stop notice, no permission had been obtained for the construction activities on the river. The notice specifies that encroaching upon the river, constructing a bridge without permission, levelling land, and carrying out construction works are violations of the Kerala River Conservation Act 2001.

Speaking to the media, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandavanam Bharathi said that, since November of last year, the organisers had approached the district administration. “Since they had the election and other related works, they informed us they would join us after that. The police and other officers are present at the venue all day, and a few days ago, they advised us to complete the works quickly, as this event received wide publicity and was expected to attract large crowds. But suddenly, they came and stopped the construction,” Swami Anandavanam stated. He also added that 70% of the construction work was completed.

Meanwhile, the district administration clarified that they halted only the construction works on the river, not the event.

Kumbh Mela is a religious pilgrimage in India that takes place four times over a span of 12 years. The location of Kumbh Mela rotates among four sacred sites, each associated with one of India's holy rivers. Discussions to initiate a Kumbh Mela in Kerala began last year, with the primary coordinators being June Akhara and Mata Amritanandamayi Math.