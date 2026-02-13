Kozhikode’s Prabhavathi Amma goes viral for stopping scooter on footpath

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Prabhavathi Amma, an elderly resident of Kozhikode’s Chalappuram, has captured widespread public attention after a video of her stopping a scooter rider using a footpath went viral. The clip has struck a chord across Kerala, with many seeing her intervention as a rare assertion of pedestrian rights in the face of routine traffic violations. Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar and the Motor Vehicles Department praised her action.

The incident occurred at the Eranjipalam traffic signal in Kozhikode. Speaking to the media on Thursday, February 12, Prabhavathi Amma said such violations were routine at the junction and that she often intervened when riders ignored the rules. “It is very common here. This is not the first time I have stopped someone. Earlier, I used to file complaints,” she said. She added that the scooter rider asked her to move aside, but she refused.