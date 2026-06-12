Kozhikode Nipah case: 77 contacts identified, high-risk individuals under quarantine

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Following the detection of a Nipah virus case in Kerala’s Kozhikode, health authorities have identified 77 people who came into contact with the infected person Among them are 58 healthcare workers, 14 family members, and 5 friends and colleagues. So far, none of them has reported any symptoms of the disease.

The patient, a 43-year-old businessman from Feroke, tested positive in preliminary screenings on June 10, and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune officially confirmed it on the next day. He developed recurring fever and is currently receiving intensive medical care at the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

District Collector MS Madhavikutty said preventive measures have been initiated following the reporting of a Nipah virus case. On the contact list, two are classified as highest-risk, 13 as high-risk, and 62 as low-risk. All individuals in the highest- and high-risk categories have been placed under quarantine. The patient's route map was prepared to identify the contacts made by him.

As per the collector, preventive activities have already begun at the field level. Rapid Response Team (RRT) meetings were held in Ramanattukara Municipality on June 10 and 11. Personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, gloves, masks, and other safety gear have been made available. Steps have also been taken to ensure the availability of medicines as a precautionary measure.

A control room has been opened at the District Medical Office to address public queries and concerns.

Nipah virus is a highly fatal zoonotic pathogen that causes severe respiratory and neurological diseases in humans, including fatal brain swelling (encephalitis). Currently, there is no approved antiviral drug or licensed vaccine to treat or cure a Nipah virus infection. Medical treatment focuses almost entirely on intensive supportive care to manage symptoms and stabilise the patient.

The Nipah virus was first reported in Kerala in May 2018. Since then, the state has experienced multiple cases, predominantly in the Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. While highly fatal, the state's aggressive contact tracing and isolation measures have historically prevented widespread secondary outbreaks.