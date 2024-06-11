Kozhikode MCH sexual assault survivor files complaint seeking action against two doctors

The survivor in the ICU sexual assault case at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kerala has filed a complaint with the College’s principal seeking action against two doctors who allegedly fabricated her statements to destroy evidence. She has alleged that Dr KV Preethi, a gynaecologist who recorded her statement after the assault, did not record it completely. She also said that Preethi had allegedly mentioned in the report that a junior doctor named Fathima Banu was present during the examination, while there was no doctor accompanying Preethi.

The development comes after an Assistant Commissioner of Police (Narcotic Cell) Jacob TP conducted a reinvestigation and submitted a report to the Inspector General of Kozhikode North Zone. The survivor had filed a complaint against the gynaecologist at both the MCH and the police station, following which an investigation was earlier conducted by the police, who gave a clean chit to the hospital. The survivor then sought a reinvestigation into the matter.

In March 2023, Shahina (name changed) was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male attendant at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Kozhikode MCH. She had undergone a thyroid surgery and was in a semi-conscious state at the time, unable to react as the accused Saseendran (55) assaulted her while shifting her to the ICU. Shahina immediately filed a complaint with the Medical College police station, following which Saseendran was arrested and suspended from the hospital. Later five women members of staff, including a nursing assistant from the MCH allegedly approached Shahina, asking her to withdraw the complaint. She reported this too to the Medical College, and all five of them were suspended.

In August 2023, Shahina alleged that gynaecologist Dr Preethi who conducted the initial inquiry missed out crucial details from Shahina’s statement in her report. “My statement was not recorded properly. Instead, a report was submitted to the police and the Medical College in favour of Saseendran,” Shahina had earlier told TNM.

Based on her complaint seeking reinvestigation, ACP Jacob TP conducted a probe and submitted a report stating that the allegations raised by Shahina were found to be true.

Shahina, speaking to TNM, said that she has filed the current complaint based on the ACP’s report. “Dr Preethi had mentioned in her report that there was a junior doctor with her during the examination, but there was no one. This was proven by the witnesses also,” she said, adding that action should be taken against both the doctors for fabricating evidence.

Action committee convenor Noushad Thekkayil said that her complaint has been received by the principal, who has assured them that it will be forwarded to the director of medical education (DME).