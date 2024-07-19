Kozhikode beach hospital physiotherapist booked for allegedly sexually assaulting patient

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a male health professional working in the physiotherapy department of Kozhikode Government General Hospital for sexually assaulting a female patient. The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 17, when the survivor arrived at the hospital for physiotherapy.

The woman had been undergoing treatment at the hospital, popularly known as Beach Hospital, for around a month, and a female health worker had typically treated her. However, on July 17, the female health worker was busy with another patient and assigned her colleague, 29-year-old Mahendran, to perform the physiotherapy. During the treatment session, he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

On July 18, the survivor shared her experience with the female health worker who usually treated her. Following this, the hospital authorities alerted the police. Subsequently, the Vellayil police recorded the survivor's statement and registered a case.