Kochi’s Kadamakudy hosts a three-day international film festival

In a suburban village in Kochi called Kadamakudy, a three-day international film festival has begun, starting Friday, August 9. The festival is put together by the Kadamakudy GVHSS (Government Vocational Higher Secondary School) in association with the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and the Kadamakudy Grama panchayat.

The festival began with a premiere of Manipur Member of Parliament and filmmaker Bimol Akoijam's film Kumhei - Punshi wari (Festivities: The Life Story), which narrates the story of Manipuri playwright Oja Gyaneshwor. Bimol Akoijam also inaugurated the first edition of the Kadamakudy International Film Festival (KAIFF).

Kadamakudy Panchayat President Mary Vincent is the festival chairperson, while filmmaker Joshy Joseph is the artistic director. Fr Augustine Vattoly is the convenor.



“Such a demand, to showcase the beauty of this island village called Kadamakudy came from the people, and that is how we thought of organising such an event here,” says Fr Augustine.



Joshy Joseph’s film Manipur Mosaic was also screened on the inaugural day. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden was the chief guest of the event.

KAIFF in its three days features internationally acclaimed films like Children of Heaven (Iran), The Mirror (Russia), Charlie Chaplin's Modern Times and Life is Beautiful (Italy). It also includes Indian films like Visaranai (Tamil) and PK (Hindi). Malayalam films included in the first edition of KAIFF are Ee. Maa.Yau, Aattam, and Ottaal.

KAIFF is part of a bigger festival called Gramakam, which is meant to showcase the beauty of Kadamakkudy. The idea of Gramakam was presented on the inaugural day by festival director Anand Haridas.