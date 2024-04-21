Kochi water metro service connecting the High Court and Fort Kochi begins

The Kochi water metro service connecting the High Court and the newly completed Fort Kochi began on Sunday, April 21, Fort Kochi is one of the major tourism destinations in Kochi and a ferry will operate every 20 to 30 minutes between 7 am and 7 pm. The ticket is priced at Rs 40 per person.

The Cochin Shipyard recently handed over the 14th ferry that the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) placed an order for. KMRL had placed an order for a total of 23 ferries. KMRL, in a press release, had stated that the water metro in the area is expected to ease traffic blocks in the tourist destination.

Kochi is the first city in India that started a water metro service. Its first boat that was named Muziris, was launched in December 2021. Kochi Water Metro Rail Limited has eight terminals so far: Vyttila, High Court, Vypeen, Kakkanad, Bolgatty, South Chittoor, Cheranalloor, and Eloor; Fort Kochi would be the ninth one.