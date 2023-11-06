Kochi vlogger Rahul N Kutty’s death was by suicide, confirms police

Police in Kerala have confirmed that the death of Kochi vlogger Rahul N Kutty was by suicide. One of the core members of the popular online food community Eat Kochi Eat, 33-year-old Rahul was found dead on the wee hours of Friday night, November 3 at his house in Tripunithura.

News of Rahul's death brought on a lot of reaction on social media where he had a following for his food videos and posts for years. The Panangad police in Kochi said that more details of his death are still being investigated and the reasons for suicide are not yet clear.

Rahul was known for his exploration of little known food joints and eateries in Ernakulam. In his last video posted online, he was talking about the sweet Unniyappam served at Edappally Ganapathy Temple. Rahul had also spoken about his weight issues and transformation in his earlier videos.