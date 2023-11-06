Kochi vlogger Rahul N Kutty’s death was by suicide, confirms police

Police in Kerala have confirmed that the death of Kochi vlogger Rahul N Kutty was by suicide. One of the core members of the popular online food community Eat Kochi Eat, 33-year-old Rahul was found dead on the wee hours of Friday night, November 3 at his house in Tripunithura.
News of Rahul's death brought on a lot of reaction on social media where he had a following for his food videos and posts for years. The Panangad police in Kochi said that more details of his death are still being investigated and the reasons for suicide are not yet clear.
Rahul was known for his exploration of little known food joints and eateries in Ernakulam. In his last video posted online, he was talking about the sweet Unniyappam served at Edappally Ganapathy Temple. Rahul had also spoken about his weight issues and transformation in his earlier videos.
Eat Kochi Eat put out a post on Saturday, on the news of his death. "We are extremely devastated to share with you all that our beloved Rahul N Kutty has passed away. Kindly keep him in your prayers and wish we & his family find the strength to bear the loss of this beautiful soul," the post said.
Other online food groups like Eat at TVM also posted condolence messages. "Such devastating news to wake up to. The passing of Rahul N Kutty of @eatkochieat leaves a big void in the lives of his loved ones. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to the family," the post said.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.