Kochi techies demand Infopark expansion, submit report to CM at Nava Kerala Sadas

Progressive Techies, a welfare organisation of IT employees in Kochi’s Infopark, submitted a report listing developmental needs to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, January 2, as part of the government’s outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadas. The report, which includes suggestions for both the development of the IT industry as a whole and for the development of the Infopark, was drafted by the organisation in consultation with various professionals in the industry. Their demands include the Phase 3 development of Infopark and an annual global tech exhibition in Kochi. Progressive Techies have raised several other concerns including a multi-level transportation model to ensure adequate public transportation facilities to the Infopark.

Demanding the initiation of Infopark phase 3, the report stated that Infopark and surrounding areas are the most ideal locality for IT companies in Kerala. According to it, the availability of both seaport and airport connectivity, as well as the presence of under-the-sea fibre optic cables are very useful for the development of IT. “Currently, Infopark Phase 1 and Phase 2 are fully operational. Around 150 IT companies in the country are queuing to get space in Infopark. There is a need to find a suitable place for Infopark 3,” the report said, additionally suggesting that the land requirement be met through land pooling of the industrial wetlands in the vicinity of Infopark. Land pooling is a consensual acquisition of land wherein those who surrender their plots are allowed to retain ownership and earn a share of returns or revenue.

The report also recommended that the SmartCity project be brought under Infopark. “While Infopark does not have land available for expansion projects, large parts of the 246 acres granted to SmartCity are lying unused,” the report stated.