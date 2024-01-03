Kochi techies demand Infopark expansion, submit report to CM at Nava Kerala Sadas

Progressive Techies, a welfare organisation of IT employees in Kochi’s Infopark, submitted a report listing developmental needs to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, January 2, as part of the government’s outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadas. The report, which includes suggestions for both the development of the IT industry as a whole and for the development of the Infopark, was drafted by the organisation in consultation with various professionals in the industry. Their demands include the Phase 3 development of Infopark and an annual global tech exhibition in Kochi. Progressive Techies have raised several other concerns including a multi-level transportation model to ensure adequate public transportation facilities to the Infopark.
Demanding the initiation of Infopark phase 3, the report stated that Infopark and surrounding areas are the most ideal locality for IT companies in Kerala. According to it, the availability of both seaport and airport connectivity, as well as the presence of under-the-sea fibre optic cables are very useful for the development of IT. “Currently, Infopark Phase 1 and Phase 2 are fully operational. Around 150 IT companies in the country are queuing to get space in Infopark. There is a need to find a suitable place for Infopark 3,” the report said, additionally suggesting that the land requirement be met through land pooling of the industrial wetlands in the vicinity of Infopark. Land pooling is a consensual acquisition of land wherein those who surrender their plots are allowed to retain ownership and earn a share of returns or revenue.
The report also recommended that the SmartCity project be brought under Infopark. “While Infopark does not have land available for expansion projects, large parts of the 246 acres granted to SmartCity are lying unused,” the report stated.
The demand for a tech exhibition along the lines of the annual GITEX Global Tech Exhibition held in Dubai was also raised. “IT entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to showcase their startups and get international level visibility to get good funding. Kochi should be made a permanent venue for this,” the report said.
According to Progressive Techies, Kochi holds huge potential for establishing data centres due to the presence of under-the-sea fibre optic cables. The report demanded the drafting of a comprehensive data policy to this end. “A suitable location for data centres should be found. Once data centres start, more IT companies will be attracted to Kochi,” it said.
The other demands included that the land acquired for IT parks should be handed over after ensuring all the statutory clearances for industrial lands. Progressive Techies also demanded support for IT services and consulting companies, legal and compliance support for startups, timely updation of the government’s IT policy, an integrated transport-IT hub, ensuring efficient functioning of the IT Welfare Board, and speedy development of the Kochi block of the Kerala StartUp Mission (KSUM).
The report stated that the public transportation facilities in Infopark, which hosts professionals from across the country, are in poor conditions, adding that no public transport is available after 7 pm. It suggested a multilevel transportation model that involves the extension of the water metro, the establishment of a mobility hub/state transport bus depot in Infopark, electric vehicle charging stations, and the completion of the Kochi metro construction. The report also recommended K-Rail connectivity between the IT parks in Kozhikode, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.
In addition to demanding the expansion of four existing roads and the construction of two new roads, the report also called for a multi-level car parking system, street lights, a sports complex, and an open stage facility for cultural events.
Progressive Techies also demanded the promotion of nightlife in the Kakkanad region surrounding Infopark. It also asked for surveillance mechanisms against the alleged increase in drug use in the area.
Additionally, the report also demanded a water distribution project for the Kakkanad area, including an overhead water storage tank. It also demanded the setting up of a scientific waste treatment plant in neighbouring Brahmapuram and a man-made forest on half of the land under the existing waste treatment plant.