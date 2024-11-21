Kochi road tragedy: Postwoman killed, husband injured in tanker truck collision

A 33-year-old postwoman, Vidya K. Nambeesan, died in a road accident on the morning of Tuesday, November 19, after a tanker truck rear-ended the motorcycle she was riding pillion on with her husband, Vinay R. Nambeesan.

The accident occurred around 7:55 am on the Athani-Aluva stretch of the National Highway in Kochi.

The deceased was a familiar face in Cochin University campus and South Kalamassery, according to reports.

Vidya, a resident of Kothakulangara in Angamaly and an employee at the Cochin University Post Office, was traveling to work with her husband when the collision happened. The impact caused both to fall onto the road, and Vidya was run over by the truck. She was taken to the Government Hospital in Aluva but could not be saved, as per reports.

Vinay, 37, an IT professional at a private firm in Kalamassery, suffered a head injury and is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Aluva. He has undergone surgery and is under medical observation.

The couple has three-year-old twins. Vidya’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination at Aluva District Hospital and later handed over to her relatives.

The Nedumbassery police have registered a case against the truck driver and are investigating the incident.