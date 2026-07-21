Kochi protesters join nationwide show of support for Sonam Wangchuk

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Joining a wave of solidarity protests across India, hundreds assembled in Kochi on Sunday to back activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), whose supporters were marching to Parliament in Delhi. The gathering was held at the Gandhi Peace Foundation in Kacheripady Junction on the evening of July 20, coinciding with the CJP's March to Parliament (Chalo Sansad) at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Many participants said they had wanted to travel to Delhi to join the protest but were unable to do so. Instead, they chose to gather in Kochi to express their support and demand accountability from the government following the NEET paper leak.

Sumi Thomas, one of the organisers, said the decision to hold a parallel protest in Kochi was prompted by the inability of many supporters to travel to Delhi.

"On July 19, we created a WhatsApp group with just four people. It has now grown to more than 100 members," she said, explaining how the gathering came together. "We are not anti-national for doing this. Asking the government and the leaders we elected to be accountable is our right," Sumi added.

Malayalam director Jeo Baby also attended the gathering and expressed his support for the movement. "There are children at my home. In the future, they will ask what I was doing then. I want to be able to tell them that I came and stood in this protest," he said.

Throughout the evening, participants addressed the gathering, sang songs, and spoke about the importance of democratic dissent. Several speakers criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for what they described as its unwillingness to engage in dialogue with the protesters in Delhi.