Kochi Metro services now extend from Aluva to Tripunithura

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual inauguration, the Kochi Metro in Kerala began its extended service to the Tripunithura Terminal station on Wednesday, March 6. This marks the completion of the initial phase of the Kochi metro rail network from Aluva to Tripunithura, which covers 28.125 km and 25 stations. The first official service to Tripunithura, which was virtually flagged off by the PM from Kolkata, was carried out with 150 children with disabilities on board. The test drives were successfully conducted two months ago.
The ticket fare from Aluva to Tripunithura is expected to be Rs 75. But until further notice, passengers can travel this distance at a fare of Rs 60. The ticket price from Aluva to Petta was also Rs 60, and the fare remained the same when the service was later extended to SN Junction.
In an online message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the number of daily passengers in the metro reaching one lakh is proof that the Kerala government has been successful in operating a public transport system that generates good revenue.
Unlike most Kochi metro stations, Tripunithura terminal has three platforms. It also has a VIP lounge and more than 30 digital display boards. The metro pillars have been themed after the ‘Athachamayam’, the procession that starts Kerala’s Onam celebration, which is another attraction. A dance museum would also be opened at the metro station in the coming days.
Kerala’s Industries Minister P Rajeev, Ernakulam Member of Parliament (MP) Hibi Eden, Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas and Tripunithura MLA K Babu were present at the Metro Station during the inauguration. Rajeev said the extension would help long-distance passengers in the city.
The second phase of Kerala’s first Metro is from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Infopark Kakkanad, a distance of around 11.3 kms and will have 11 stations. Kochi Metro MD Loknath Behra said the tender process was going on and they expect to finish the work in 24 months, by the first half of 2026.
It was in September 2012 that then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh laid the foundation stone for the Kochi Metro, while Modi inaugurated the first stretch on June 17, 2017.
With inputs from IANS