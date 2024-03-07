Kochi Metro services now extend from Aluva to Tripunithura

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual inauguration, the Kochi Metro in Kerala began its extended service to the Tripunithura Terminal station on Wednesday, March 6. This marks the completion of the initial phase of the Kochi metro rail network from Aluva to Tripunithura, which covers 28.125 km and 25 stations. The first official service to Tripunithura, which was virtually flagged off by the PM from Kolkata, was carried out with 150 children with disabilities on board. The test drives were successfully conducted two months ago.

The ticket fare from Aluva to Tripunithura is expected to be Rs 75. But until further notice, passengers can travel this distance at a fare of Rs 60. The ticket price from Aluva to Petta was also Rs 60, and the fare remained the same when the service was later extended to SN Junction.

In an online message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the number of daily passengers in the metro reaching one lakh is proof that the Kerala government has been successful in operating a public transport system that generates good revenue.