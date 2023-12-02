Kochi Biennale co-founder Bose Krishnamachari is in Art Review’s ‘Power 100’ list

Artist-curator Bose Krishnamachari, co-founder and president of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, has been included in the list of the world’s most influential personalities in the field of art by Art Review, an internationally renowned magazine. Krishnamachari has been ranked 38th on the list titled 'Power 100’, which includes personalities from all spheres of contemporary art such as artists, thinkers, curators, museum directors and collectors.

The magazine specifically mentions the progressive distinctiveness in the approaches of Krishnamachari, the driving force behind the Kochi Biennale that embodies a regional synthesis of global art. According to the publication, the democratisation of art is his uncompromising stance, and terms the exhibitions curated by him as part of the 'Keraleeyam' event organised by the state government as a testimony to this. It also makes a special mention of the Neurodiverse project, an art show of neurodiverse artists curated by Krishnamachari.

Art Review, a London-based magazine, is also published from Hong Kong. Founded in 1949, it is regarded as one of the most prominent voices in contemporary art. The ‘Power 100’ list has named Nan Goldin, photographer and founder of P.A.I.N. activist group as the most influential person, followed by artist Hito Steyerl and artist Rirkrit Tiravanija.