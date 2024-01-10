KJ Yesudas turns 84, calls for ending caste and religious differences through music

On his 84th birthday, renowned playback singer KJ Yesudas emphasised the importance of music in building a world without hate, caste and religious differences. A video with his birthday message was played during an event organised by Singers Association of Malayalam Movies at Azeezia Convention Centre in Kochi on January 10, Wednesday.

“My life experience has taught me music does not have caste and religion. Through music, we can eliminate the differences among people and create a unique world,” said Yesudas. Way back in 2018, he said it would have been easier for him to enter Guruvayur temple if he was born as an insect or a housefly.

Despite several requests, Yesudas was barred from entering Guruvayur temple on the grounds that he was a Christian and that the temple does not allow entry to non-Hindus.