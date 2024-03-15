Kitex group purchased bonds worth Rs 25 crore after launching key projects in Telangana

Kitex made Rs 15 crore donations when its first project was almost nearing completion. On June 27, just a week before the first batch of bonds were purchased, the then Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted in , “Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Warangal spread over 1,350 acres is the largest textile park in India. The Kitex units are gearing up for inauguration by CM KCR in a couple of months.” However, the inauguration was prolonged.

Meanwhile the group’s second project was also almost ready in Seetharampur in Telangana's Rangareddy district.Then on September 29, 13 days before the second batch of bonds were bought, KTR broke the ground for the second factory in Ranga Reddy. In September Sabu M Jacob told media that the factory will be the longest manufacturing unit in the world which is 1.2 km each in the 250-acre Seetharampur campus. The two units Warangal and Sitarampur Hyderabad were intended to produce a massive 22 lakh garments per day. The second unit was also planned to be inaugurated in March 2024, which did not happen yet. The second donations were given on October 12, 2023.

It is noteworthy that the Telangana Assembly elections followed the next month, that is, on November 30, 2023.

However both projects have apparently faced some delay.