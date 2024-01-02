Kerala’s Thiyyas, Nairs genetically closer to population of northwest India, says study

A group of researchers have concluded that Thiyyas, Ezhavas, and Nairs from Kerala, and Bunts and Hoysalas from Karnataka in the southwest coast of India are genetically closer to populations of northwest India. The high-throughput genetic study was conducted by a team of researchers led by Dr Kumarasamy Thangaraj, JC Bose Fellow, CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad. The finding was recently published in the journal Genome Biology and Evolution.

The south-west coast of India is a region of high genetic and cultural diversity, resulting from millennia of migration, settlements, and admixture of human populations. Earlier studies on the recent migrants who are inhabited in southwest India, including Jews, Parsis, and Roman Catholics, reveal the existence of rich genetic heritage of this region.

But one major group of population in this region with historical status of warriors or feudal lords have debatable genetic history. Historians and written records relate them to migrants from Ahichhatra (Iron age civilization) in Gangetic plain, while others relate them to Indo-Scythian clan migrants from northwest India.

In the recent genetic study, the researchers analysed the DNA of 213 individuals of traditional warriors and feudal lord communities from southwest coast India. They looked for genome-wide autosomal markers and maternally inherited mitochondrial DNA markers, and compared their results with ancient and contemporary Eurasian populations ranging from the Bronze age to present day groups.

“Our genetic study revealed that the Nair and Thiyya warrior communities share most of their ancestry from ancient migrants of northwest India, and have enhanced Iranian ancestry, similar to Kamboj and Gujjar populations,” said Dr Thangaraj.