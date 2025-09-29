Kerala’s Kadamakkudy islands are an ideal retreat to de-stress and recharge

With a symphony between the serene backwaters, sinuous river, and verdant green islands, Kadamakkudy, a cluster of 14 tranquil islands in Kerala, offers a unique experience. What is most alluring about this place is that all along the canals that line Kadamakkudy, you can see pastoral life at its best. It is an ideal retreat to de-stress, relax, and recharge one’s batteries.

These islands would perhaps have remained in obscurity had it not been for the captivating drone shots posted on Instagram. Indeed, it was the enthralling Instagram shots which drew avid travellers like me to the peaceful and pristine environs of this picturesque spot. What makes this destination so special is the serene ambience. Lesser known to a large populace and regular tourists, this idyllic hamlet in the suburb of Kochi shot into the limelight when businessman Anand Mahindra posted about his next destination through his X account.

Still untouched by mass tourism, the pièce de résistance of this coastal hamlet is its stunning sunsets, verdant paddy fields, mangrove forests, a serene stretch of backwaters, pokkali farming (a unique saline-tolerant rice variety rich in antioxidants, fibre, and protein) and traditional fishing activities. One will be intrigued by the simplicity of this village of affable farmers, fishermen, toddy-tappers, coir spinners and boatmen. It provides a fascinating glimpse into the rustic village life, their traditional culture, cuisine and folklore.

The islands offer opportunities to soak in the sights of nature through walking, cycling, birdwatching, photography, kayaking, and venturing out alone on country boats on the backwaters.

“I have curated a full-day backwater and island-hopping experience through the lesser-known islands in the environs of Kadamakkudy, which includes fishing demos, guided ecosystem walks with naturalists involving community participation, and birdwatching. The trip includes a visit to a 12.5-acre ancestral estate on Kirankotta Island and a century-old mangrove forest,” says Dilraj Nalukandathil, Director of GDM Travels, a startup promoting sustainable community tourism.