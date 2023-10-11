Kerala’s Alphabet Granny who became an icon of literacy passes away at 101

Karthiyayini Amma, winner of Nari Shakti Puraskar, who shot to fame in 2018 at the age of 96 when she enrolled in Kerala's state literacy mission programme, Aksharalaksham, passed away on Wednesday, October 11. She was101-years-old. Fondly called Akshara Muthassi (Alphabet granny), Karthiyayini Amma passed away in her hometown of Muttom in Cheppad of Alappuzha.

In 2018, she enrolled in the programme as the oldest student in the whole of Alappuzha and Kerala, when the gram panchayat's literacy mission team came to her home. The next year, she topped Aksharalakhsam exams and scored 98% in Malayalam. Karthyayini Amma was inspired to study after her 60-year-old daughter, Ammini Amma, passed the literacy mission’s course, which is equivalent to Class 10 in the formal education system.

Karthyayani Amma had dropped out of school at the age of 12 to work at nearby temples, where she washed vessels and swept the premises. She was married at the age of 18 and became a mother of six children. When her youngest child was only 28 days old, her husband had passed away, leaving her to become the sole breadwinner for the family.