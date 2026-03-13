Hindu Ekta Sammelanams in Kerala disguise Sangh politics as temple gatherings

Babu further claimed that the caste system in the country was a distortion of Hinduism.

“It is true that caste became a factor that divided us. But all of that is a later distortion that came into Hinduism. In older times, there was no caste here; later it came here. Now, we should ignore and forget it and move forward together,” he urged. He also argued that, during the time of the Europeans, an idea was created that only Brahmins are Hindus and others do not belong to Hinduism.

Several political commentators have flagged this trend of the Sangh to project casteism as an European construct.

Kerala’s governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar recently said that there were no castes in the Hindu religion, which was a higher-level 'varna' itself, and it was the British who included castes in it when they started a census in India for the first time.

Devdutt Patnaik, an Indian author, had rebutted such claims. “Eighteenth-century Indian rulers, Brahmins, and merchants actively enforced a deeply entrenched system of caste and untouchability through administrative decrees and social norms”, he wrote in The Economic Times .

An Indian Express report also cites a caste-based survey, carried out in the Marwar kingdom in 1664, for tax documentation, which pre-dates the British era.

However, the Sangh and its projects, like the temple-based Ekta Sammelanams, continue to divorce caste oppression from Hinduism and mobilise more Hindus to marry, have children, and “keep the Hindu population high.”

‘Hindus must marry, reproduce’

While addressing the attendees, Babu also emphasised the importance of families and said that if families collapse, the country will also collapse. He then brought in the population of Hindus in the country and said that the “Hindu population is declining”, and the “Hindu community should think of having more children”.

However, according to the 2011 census , the population of Hindus in the country is 96.63 crores (79.8%); Muslims 17.22 crores (14.2%); and Christians 2.78 crores (2.3%). The growth rate of the population in the decade 2001-2011 was 17.7 %: Hindus 16.8%; Muslims, 24.6%; and Christians 15.5%.

In a 2021 study by the reputed US-based Pew Research Centre, titled Religious Composition of India , census and the 2015-16 National Health and Family Survey (NFHS) data have been used to analyse slow population growth. It confirms that population decrease is largely associated with a steep decline in fertility across religious groups in the last few decades.

The country has not had a census since 2011.

Babu also went further and connected the Hindu population to secularism and freedom of expression.

“If the Hindu population declines, it means that secularism in our country will be under threat, and freedom of expression will be under threat, because all these things exist here largely because Hindus are the majority,” he claimed, giving examples of countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan, governed by Islamic states, where freedom of expression is skewed.

Babu did not touch upon the Constitution of India, or its Preamble, which form the source of the country’s free speech and secular values. Freedom of Expression is specifically guaranteed as a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a). Secularism is mentioned in the Preamble and is also an implicit principle throughout the Constitution.

But in Babu’s speech, secularism is a byproduct of “Hindu tolerance”. He claimed that Hinduism is the religion that can accept diversity, without explicitly naming the other religions he was vilifying. “However, some other Semitic religions say: only my religion is correct, only my God is true, and only if you follow my path will you attain heaven,” he said.

How are these events organised?

Rajendra Panikar, president of the organising committee of a similar RSS temple event in Palakkad’s Kalleppully, said that he was invited to the event, saying they wanted “someone who is not political and not an RSS member”.

Rajendra is a teacher of Bhagavat Geetha in Palakkad and the founder of the Bhagavat Geetha Trust. He explained how they formed a committee and invited individuals to attend the event. “They said it would be only for one month and that the program would end on March 1, and it was a Hindu unity conference. I didn’t have much objection because Hindus uniting is necessary now,” Rajendra Panikkar said.

Initially, they created a committee with 51 people. Later, they created 17 sub-committees in different parts of the Mauthamkund Panchayat to work on specific areas. “This work is done by the RSS”, he said.

Later, these committee members went door-to-door and invited people to the event. They also obtained permission from the temple to use their premises and informed the police as well as the event organisers in their jurisdiction.

What attendees say

TNM spoke to several attendees at the events in Ernakulam and Palakkad. Some of them said that they attend it as a function conducted in the temple near their house, and that participation is not at all connected to politics or the RSS. However, many others said the opposite.

“Even though the program was organised by RSS, it was not an RSS program. I perceive this as a first step towards giving people a better understanding of our scriptures. In our temples, we should also create awareness among people about our scriptures. Rather than just going to the temple, praying, taking the prasadam, and returning,” said a 56-year-old man from Palakkad, who requested anonymity.

He added that Swaroopanantha Saraswaty of the Sivananda Ashram, who spoke at the event in Palakkad, said that the Assembly election is upcoming and “Hindus should show their power to the political parties”.