Could not vote in this election: TVM BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate in Thiruvananthapuram for the Lok Sabha election, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is not voting on polling day, April 26. He said he could not transfer his vote from Karnataka’s Bengaluru, where he resides, to Kerala on time.

“My priority is to be here [in Thiruvananthapuram] when the election is happening. I believe this is an election that will create history and it is my duty to represent people. I am sad, and regret that I could not go to Bengaluru to vote where I have been voting for years, but my priority is to be here,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, while speaking to reporters during a booth visit on Saturday.

He is fighting Congress leader and three-time incumbent Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor as well as the Communist Party of India leader Pannyan Raveendran. The BJP has never won a Lok Sabha seat from Kerala, which has been ruled by Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).