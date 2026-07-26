Kerala YouTuber Thoppi remains absconding in obscene content case

YouTuber Mohammad Nihad, popularly known as 'Thoppi', continues to remain absconding as the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police have failed to trace him in connection with a case registered over the alleged circulation of obscene content online.

The police had earlier issued a lookout circular against Nihad to prevent him from leaving the country through airports. Investigators said he has not appeared for questioning since the case was registered on June 20, 2026.

The case involves four accused. While Nihad is listed as the first accused, the other accused, Shameer, Jafir and Muhammed, popularly known as 'Mammu', are also yet to be taken into custody, except for Muhammed, who was arrested and later remanded.

Shameer, who is the second accused in the case, was recently seen participating in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) campaign against police brutality at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. He had also gone live from the protest venue on social media, but police have not arrested him so far.

The third accused, Jafir, also remains at large, according to police sources.

The case was registered following a complaint by lawyer Sreejith Perumana, who sought an investigation into allegations raised by members of Nihad's former group after their fallout. The complaint referred to alleged offences, including the sharing of obscene visuals and other allegations involving the group.

The Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police had approached YouTube seeking action against Nihad's channel, following which his channel, 'Mrz. Thoppi', was removed from the platform. Before its removal, the channel had more than seven lakh subscribers and featured livestreams that frequently attracted large audiences.

Police alleged that Nihad shared nude visuals of his friends on social media following disputes within the group. The investigation also includes allegations raised in the complaint regarding the sexual exploitation of minors, substance use and obscene online content.

Nihad, who has been active on YouTube since 2020, gained popularity through livestreams and controversial videos. Several of his broadcasts had previously drawn criticism over alleged abusive language, sexual references and inappropriate content involving young viewers.

The case was registered under provisions of the Information Technology Act based on the complaint submitted to the police. Investigators said the alleged offences related to online streaming were connected to Varapuzha, where Nihad was staying, leading the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police to take up the investigation.