Kerala YouTuber arrested for attacking SHO with iron chair, vandalising police station

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The Kerala Police have arrested YouTuber Yadhu Krishnan for allegedly assaulting a police officer with an iron chair and vandalising a police station. The shocking incident took place on the night of Saturday, July 4.

Before carrying out the attack, Yadhu Krishnan, who has around 61,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, allegedly announced his plans to vandalise the police station during a livestream.

A native of Uzhumalakkal in Thiruvananthapuram district, Yadhu Krishnan is known for posting humorous content on his YouTube channel.

According to the police, the accused stormed the Aryanad police station at around 11 pm on Saturday, smashed the windows of a police jeep, and created a ruckus inside the station. He allegedly damaged police equipment, including walkie-talkies. When police personnel on duty attempted to restrain him, he overpowered them and smashed a liquor bottle on a police desk.

The accused then fled towards the Aryanad Primary Health Centre, with police in pursuit. Station House Officer (SHO) C Devarajan, who was staying in the nearby police quarters, rushed to the hospital after being informed. During the ensuing scuffle, Yadhu allegedly struck the SHO on the head with an iron chair, causing injuries.

Police later overpowered and arrested the accused. He was subsequently produced before the Nedumangad court and remanded to judicial custody.

According to the police, Yadhu has a history of creating disturbances at multiple locations. In one earlier incident, he allegedly assaulted the owner of a hotel in Charummood, but the case was later withdrawn after his family intervened, police said.

Police are currently examining his social media activity, including videos and posts allegedly containing threats against police personnel.

His family, however, claimed that Yadhu has been undergoing treatment for mental health issues.

He has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 132 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging official duties), and Section 324 (mischief causing damage to public property).

The article was written by a student interning with TNM.