Kerala YouTuber ‘Arattannan’, four others booked for sexually assaulting trans woman

Five persons, including YouTubers Santhosh Varkey (popularly known as Arattannan) and Alin Jose Perera, have been booked by the Kerala police for allegedly sexually assaulting a transgender woman makeup artist. A first information report (FIR) has been registered by the Cheranalloor police in Ernakulam based on the complaint filed by the survivor.

Speaking to 24 News , she said that she was approached by short film writer Vineeth with the offer of a role. He allegedly went to her house on April 12, 2024, with his friends, including Santhosh Varkey, and sexually assaulted her.

According to the FIR, Vineeth, Alin Jose, Santhosh Varkey, Bright, and Abhilash Attayam have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (criminal intimidation), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), as well as section 18(d) (offences and penalties for anyone who harms, injures, or endangers the life, safety, health, or well-being of a transgender person) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. Speaking to TNM, police said that an investigation is underway and arrests are yet to be made.