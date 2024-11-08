Kerala youth festival in a row over unqualified panel judging tribal art competitions

Anuprasobhini alleged that the youth festival organisation committee is too lazy to find judges and that is the issue. “The committee members told me they could not find better qualified judges, but that is not true. Anyone from our community can judge this performance,” she added.

“I only expressed my concern regarding Irula Nritham, but two other tribal art forms – Paniya Nritham and Malappulayattam– were also performed there and the same judges judged those performances too,” Anuprasobhini said.

“I believe my response will make an impact. I spoke out because I don’t want this situation to continue,” she added.

‘Qualified judges absent in most panels’

It was in 2024 that the Kerala government decided to include tribal dance forms in youth festivals. State education minister V Sivankutty made the announcement earlier in January, after watching a tribal dance called Mangalam Kali at the state school youth festival. He said that tribal dances would be included in the youth festival competitions from the next academic year onwards, a decision that addressed a long-standing request from tribal communities to include their indigenous art forms in mainstream competition events to help preserve and practise them.

“Currently, our younger generation does not learn this dance form, which means it may eventually disappear from our community and society. So, we thought it would be beneficial to include it in the school youth festival, so that the new generation can learn and perform it every year,” Pazhani Swami, a Paniya Nritham artist, told TNM. He has a group called the Gothra Kalakshetra, and they have been performing this art form for over two decades.

The Kerala Institute for Research, Training, & Development Studies of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled (KIRTADS) proposed the inclusion of tribal arts in the youth festival to the Kerala Government in 2015. On September 30, 2024, the government issued a circular announcing that the state school arts festival would incorporate five tribal dance forms– Mangalam Kali, a traditional dance form of the Mavilan and Malavettuvan communities in Kasaragod and Kannur districts, Paniya Nritham, a traditional dance form of the Paniya community in Wayanad district, Malapulaya Aattam, a traditional art form of the Malapulaya community in Idukki district, Irula Nritham, a traditional art form of the Irula community from Attappady in the Palakkad district, and Paliya Nritham, a traditional art form of the Paliya community in the Idukki district. These forms can now be performed in both the high school and higher secondary school state youth festivals. There is no separate category for girls, and both genders can perform together.

Though this has been a welcome change, according to Pazhani Swami, qualified judges are absent in most panels.

“After Anuprasobhini’s video went viral, I received numerous messages and videos of students performing the dance at many avenues. Unfortunately, most of the performances are not authentic. Some of them even perform it like cinematic dance. The lack of informed judgement leads to misrepresented performances being given the opportunity to perform at the district youth festival, following their participation and win at the sub-district level,” Pazhani Swami said.

During the initial discussion on the proposal requesting tribal arts to be included in the youth festivals, artists insisted that for a minimum of 10 years, the art should be taught and judged by the performers from the community. “After 10 years, other individuals, who develop an understanding about tribal arts can also teach and judge. But if this pattern of judgement continues, it will severely harm the authenticity of the art,” Pazhani Swami told TNM, voicing his concern about the potential loss of integrity of tribal arts.

Anuprasobhini’’s intervention has made some impact, Pazhani Swami. “A KIRTADS official told me that after Anu’s incident, people have been inquiring about the judges,” he said.