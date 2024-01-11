Kerala Youth Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil’s arrest illegal, alleges party

Kerala Youth Congress has alleged that the arrest of their state president Rahul Mamkootathil was illegal and that the police did not follow proper procedure. Speaking to TNM, Youth Congress Legal Wing president Murali Krishnan said that Rahul was arrested without being served a notice as per section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Notice of appearance before police officer). The arrest of a person served a 41A notice can only be made after the accused is given a chance to explain himself.

According to Murali, a police team from Thiruvananthapuram reached the residence of Rahul at Pathanamthitta without informing the district police. “The police surrounded the house, manhandled him, and made the arrest. When Rahul reached the police station, he was asked to sign a few papers,” he added. It is presumed that the papers included the notice under section 41A too.

However, when the Congress questioned the police's action in court, the prosecution and the police informed the court that the Thiruvananthapuram cantonment Station House Officer had served the 41A notice to Rahul, as per the Supreme Court guidelines.