Kerala: Youth Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil gets bail in all four cases

Kerala Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil has been granted bail on all four cases registered against him, in connection with his alleged role in the violence that broke out during the party’s Secretariat march against the Kerala government’s Nava Kerala Sadas programme in Thiruvananthapuram. The bail for two of the cases was granted on Wednesday, January 17, and for two others on January 16.

Rahul was booked in three cases by the Cantonment police over the Secretariat march violence, besides another case by the Museum police over the cadre’s march to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP). While the case over the DGP office march was heard by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram, the district sessions court heard the cases concerning the Secretariat march violence.

Rahul will be walking out of jail after eight days, after he was apprehended by the police on January 9. His bail has been allowed on the condition that he produces a surety of Rs 50,000, besides appearing before the Investigative Officer (IO) every Monday for six weeks. The leader was charged under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Congress cadre, who had held several protests against the arrest, are expected to welcome him in a grand manner. The party had said that the arrest was illegal and that the police did not follow proper procedure while arresting Rahul.