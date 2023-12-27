Kerala women’s theatre fest to feature plays by women from various states

Last December, a women's theatre festival was organised in Kerala after a gap of 24 years. Nireeksha, the women's theatre group that was at the forefront of putting together the festival, has now come up with a second edition, which begins on Wednesday, December 27. There will be a total of 11 plays in the three-day festival – several of which are by women from various states including Kerala – to be held at the Bharat Bhavan and the Swathi Thirunal Music College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Renowned Sri Lankan playwright and cultural activist Ruwanthi de Chickera will inaugurate the festival on Wednesday evening. The event was flagged off in the morning by Minister J Chinchurani.

Plays directed by five directors who have made their mark in other states are included in the festival. Among them are The Cage (Hindi), directed by Debina Rakshit, a solo drama called Notions: In Between You and Me (English) by Savita Rani, another solo called Maas (English / Hindi) by Jyoti Dogra, Burn Out (Assamese) by Barnali Medhi, and Roop Aroop by late director Tripurari Sharma.