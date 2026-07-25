Kerala woman’s legal fight for affordable cancer drugs lives on after her death

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Sarojam Radhakrishnan was 68 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021. Her diagnosis was not encouraging. A retired bank employee, Sarojam’s cancer – the Luminal A subtype (HR+/HER2-) – was in an advanced stage. The worst was yet to come, though. It was when she began her treatment that she realised the medicines she had been prescribed were so exorbitantly priced that they made it unaffordable.

She was prescribed three medicines – Ribociclib, Letrozole and Zoledronic Acid – which cost her a whopping Rs 63,480 per month. Though she and her husband had retired as bank employees and were not financially constrained, the expensive medical bills started taking a toll.

In February 2022, Sarojam approached the Kerala High Court with a plea. She wanted the court to order compulsory licensing or have a government use licence to make these medicines more affordable to people. A compulsory licence or government use licence is granted by the government to allow a third party to manufacture and sell the patented product without the patent owner's consent, provided a fee is paid to them.

Tragically, in September 2022, Sarojam passed away at the age of 69. Following her death, the Kerala High Court took suo motu action and continued the proceedings.

Over the past four years, her case has been heard by eight different judges in 58 sessions and has been adjourned 40 times.

In the second week of July this year, the Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatments, a collaborative network of patient advocates, civil society organisations, legal experts, and healthcare professionals operating in India, wrote to the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, the Chief Justice of India and the President of India, urging their intervention to expedite the final hearing.

The matter was heard in the court on July 15, and Justice Harisankar V Menon of the Kerala High Court tasked three leading cancer institutions – the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (Kolkata), the National Cancer Institute, and the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram – with examining and submitting a report in three weeks. The court wanted to know whether it was possible to substitute Ribociclib with another drug, Palbociclib, owned by Pfizer but no longer under patent and therefore cheaper.

There was a reason for this question. Palbociclib cost Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per month, as per the Deputy Solicitor General of India’s report submitted to the Kerala High Court on December 18, 2023. Ribociclib cost Rs 58,140 per month in 2021.



On July 17, the Supreme Court intervened and took suo motu cognisance of the matter. The SC issued a notice on the broader public interest issue; allowed an intervenor to assist the Court; and directed the Kerala High Court to expeditiously decide the pending writ petition.

A note by the Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatments said, “We hope that this timely action by the Supreme Court will serve justice to the lakhs of people facing premature death due to IP monopolies, especially patent monopolies. While a patent grants the patent owner a monopoly and prevents others from making affordable generic versions of medicines during the period of that monopoly, it creates no corresponding obligation on the patent holder to make the patented medicines available at an affordable price.”



Unaffordable essential medication

Sarojam and her husband, Radhakrishnan, had been living in Chennai since 1988; both worked as bank employees. When Sarojam was diagnosed with an advanced stage of cancer, her condition could only be managed, not cured. As a result, she would have been on cancer medication for the rest of her life.

Since the couple had good savings and received pensions, they thought they would be able to manage the expenses, according to Radhakrishnan. However, when they realised how much they had to spend each month, they were shocked.

The three medicines she used included Ribociclib, Letrozole and Zoledronic Acid, which cost Rs 58,140, Rs 1,027.75 and Rs 4,313, respectively, including tax, for a month in 2021. She needed to spend a total of Rs 63,480 in a month for the treatment. This made her realise this medication could not be afforded by many people in the country and prompted the petition in court. She particularly mentioned Ribociclib— the patent owned by Novartis, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company and manufactured in India by Natco Pharma Ltd and MSN Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

"We consider ourselves middle class or upper middle class, but we struggled to afford the tablet. So, just imagine the situation for ordinary people in the country," Radhakrishnan told TNM.

Seven months after filing the petition, Sarojam died. "Initially, she had hope, but since the petition was not considered, she lost that hope," Radhakrishnan added.

Radhakrishnan – who was impleaded in the petition after Sarojam’s death – mentioned that they had to use their pension and all their savings to purchase the medication. "I still feel regret and sadness because sometimes she would skip taking her medicine without our knowledge, as it is too expensive. Unfortunately, she cannot benefit from the writ petition. However, I hope that many others will receive help if we achieve a favourable judgement."