Kerala woman shot by husband in US loses unborn child, remains in ICU

A Malayali pregnant woman who was shot by her husband in Illinois in the United States of America on November 14 lost the unborn child of 14 weeks, media reports said. Thirty-year-old Meera Abraham from Uzhavoor in Kottayam has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a local hospital.

Her husband, thirty-year-old Amal Reji from Ettumanoor in Kottayam, is in Des Plaines police custody. He has been charged with one felony (in the United States most serious crimes are classified as felonies) count of attempted murder and one felony count of intentional homicide of an unborn child.

The couple lived in Des Plaines, a city which is a suburb of Chicago. Media reports quoting Des Plaines police department said Amal Reji and Meera were having a verbal argument over finances inside their home. They left the residence, to not argue in front of other family members in their car.

The argument continued in the vehicle while Amal was driving. Meera was seated in the back seat of the vehicle. Amal drove the vehicle to the parking lot of St. Zachary Church and the incident happened there.

Meera and Amal got married in 2019 and have a three-year-old child. Meera is the daughter of Lali and Abraham from Uzhavoor. She has a sister who lives in Chicago.

Amal Reji, a BTech graduate from a private college in Kottayam attended Oakton College in the United States for higher studies.