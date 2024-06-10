Kerala woman retracts dowry abuse allegation against husband, family says she’s missing

Nearly a month after publicly accusing her husband and his family of assaulting her over dowry, a woman from Kerala’s Ernakulam has appeared in a video retracting her earlier statements and claiming that she was forced to make the dowry allegations. On May 12, just seven days after her wedding, 26-year-old Neha (name changed) had lodged a complaint with the Pantheerankavu police against her husband and Kozhikode native Rahul P Gopal, alleging that she had to endure brutal torture at his hands over dowry. Neha and her family also alleged that the police were being negligent towards them, after which a team headed by Feroke Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Saju K Abraham took charge of the investigation.

Now, in an 18-minute video posted on a YouTube channel, Neha can be seen denying the dowry allegations she had made earlier. Neha said in the video that while it is true Rahul hit her, “it happened only twice” and was due to a “misunderstanding” between them. She claimed it was to strengthen her case that she later changed the narrative and said he beat her over dowry. Rahul and his family never asked her for dowry, she claimed, and alleged that it was her lawyer and family members who forced her to make such an allegation. She also said that she now regrets making the “false allegation.”

When TNM met Neha on May 14, two days after she filed her complaint, she had detailed to us the harassment she had faced at the hands of her husband. “He beat me on my face, head, and ear. After a point, I almost lost consciousness. He shouted at me and kept telling me that he would kill me. Then he tried to kill me by strangling me with the cable of a phone charger. Luckily, I managed to get hold of the cable with my left hand and escaped narrowly. Then I tried to escape from the room but he dragged me to the bed and beat me using his belt. He pressed his fingernails into my lips and neck,” she said on May 14.

Now, however, she claims that he hit her only twice, and that she exaggerated the rest due to the pressure from her family and advocate.