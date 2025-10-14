Kerala: Woman, partner, and rescuer die after well wall collapses during rescue

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A rescue operation in Neduvathoor, Kollam, turned fatal on Monday, October 13, when the wall of a well collapsed, killing three people — a woman who had jumped in after a dispute, her partner, and a fire and rescue officer who went in to save her.

The deceased have been identified as Archana M of Anakottor West, Sony S Kumar, a fire and rescue officer, and Sivakrishna S, Archana’s partner.

According to police, Archana, a divorcee and a mother of three, jumped into the well in the compound of her house after an argument with her partner Sivakrishna, who had returned home intoxicated. Sivakrishna alerted the fire and rescue team, who reached the spot while Archana was still alive.

Rescuer Sony, secured with a safety harness, descended into the well and began bringing Archana up. As the operation was underway, Sivakrishna reportedly leaned on the well’s outer wall, which gave way, sending all three, along with debris, into the water.

Sony was pulled out immediately using his harness and taken to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. Archana and Sivakrishna were also pulled out dead. Reports said all three suffered serious head injuries.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and an investigation is underway.

Postmortems for Archana and Sony have been completed and the bodies handed over to their families. Sivakrishna’s postmortem is pending.

A video reportedly recorded by Archana before the incident shows Sivakrishna attacking her. Her children told police she had faced frequent physical abuse and jumped into the well unable to bear it any longer. The couple, who met at a spa attached to a bar hotel in Thrissur, had been in a relationship for several months.