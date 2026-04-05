Kerala woman goes missing during trek in Kodagu, massive search underway

A 36-year-old woman from Kerala went missing during a trek to Tadiandamol in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on April 2, triggering a massive search operation that has since been intensified with additional personnel, drone surveillance, and specialised teams.

The missing woman, G Sharanya, an IT professional living in Kochi, had travelled to Kodagu for a solo trek and checked into a homestay in Yavakapadi village near Kakkabbe. She began her trek on April 2 after completing formalities at a Forest Department checkpoint, where her identity and contact details were recorded.

Due to reports of active wild elephant movement in the region, forest officials had advised her to join a group of trekkers. Sharanya reportedly set out along with a guide and a group of around 10–15 trekkers. While the group returned safely by evening, she failed to make it back.

Sharanya had contacted the homestay staff during the day, informing them that she had lost her way. When attempts were made to reach her, her phone was found to be out of coverage. The First Information Report notes that when her number was dialled, a recorded message in Malayalam indicated that it was ‘out of coverage area’, following which the police were informed.

A missing person’s complaint was filed at the Napoklu police station on April 3, and search operations began early the next day with multiple teams combing the forested terrain, alternate trails, and interior stretches of the hill.

Superintendent of Police Bindu Mani RN said that thermal and regular drones are being used to scan dense forest patches. She added that two anti-Naxal force teams, five Forest Department teams from different ranges, a police dog squad, and around 15 local tribal volunteers are part of the operation.

Despite extensive efforts over the past few days, no breakthrough has been reported so far. The SP said that dense forest cover and steep terrain, along with rain and fog in Tadiandamol region, have significantly hampered search operations. Following the initial lack of success, trained anti-Naxal personnel were brought in to strengthen the combing exercise.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that search operations have been intensified following directions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “Forty personnel in four teams, along with drone cameras, have been deployed,” he said, adding that a total of nine teams are currently engaged in the search. “Continuous and sincere efforts are underway to locate the missing woman,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Sharanya’s family has been informed, and her brother has travelled to Kodagu to assist in the search efforts.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Siddaramaiah seeking urgent intervention. “I write this letter to you to share our anxiety on the missing of the young IT professional… I request your kind personal intervention in the matter. Directions may be issued to augment the strength of the search teams so that Sharanya is traced at the earliest and brought home safely,” he said.

Authorities have appealed to the public to share any information that could help trace the missing trekker, as search operations continue across the Tadiandamol hills.