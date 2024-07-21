Kerala woman dies due to alleged medical negligence

28-year-old Krishna Thankappan, a resident of Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram district died on Sunday, July 21, due to alleged medical negligence.

On July 15, Krishna Thankappan went to Neyyattinkara General Hospital for kidney stone treatment. However, she fell unconscious after allegedly being administered an injection by the medical surgeon.

Her relatives alleged that Krishna had allergic issues and the doctor did not conduct any allergic test before administering the injection.

Subsequently, she was taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College where she was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, the patient died while availing the treatment.

Responding to the incident, Health minister Veena George informed that the state health department is investigating the case. Following the probe further action will be taken, she said.

Meanwhile, on July 19, the Neyyattinkara police filed a case against medical surgeon Vinu G based on a complaint filed by the patient’s husband.

Dr Vinu was booked under section 125 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).