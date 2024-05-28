Kerala: Woman dies, 170 people hospitalised after having Kuzhi Mandhi

A woman died and at least 170 people were hospitalised after having ‘Kuzhi Mandi’, a biryani-like Yemeni dish popular in Kerala, along with mayonnaise from a restaurant in Thrissur. The massive food poisoning was reported by the media on Monday, May 27. Those affected had eaten the food on the night of May 25 from the Zain restaurant in Perinjanam, located on the Guruvayur-Kodungallur highway and suffered from vomiting, nausea and diarrhoea. Most of them are from Perinjanam and Kaipamangalam.

The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Nusaiba hailing from Kutilakkadavu in Thrissur. As per reports, she was taken to the nearby primary health centre on Monday after complaining of discomfort. The doctor referred her to a private hospital in Irinjalakuda after her condition worsened. Later, she was shifted to the Medical College. Nusaiba died in the early hours of Tuesday, May 28, while under medical treatment..

As per reports, Nusaiba's body will be taken for post-mortem examination. Scientific investigation of internal organs would also be held to ascertain the cause of death.