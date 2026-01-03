Kerala woman, child spend ninth day on veranda as husband keeps house locked

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A woman from Farooq in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, along with her nine-year-old son, has been living in the veranda of her husband’s house for the past nine days after he allegedly refused to let her enter the residence, despite a family court order allowing her to live there.

According to the woman, Haseena, her husband, Muhammad Fasil, had claimed to have given her talaq (an Islamic form of divorce) five years ago. She said she recently approached the Tirur Family Court and obtained an order permitting her to reside with him. However, when she arrived at his house, she was allegedly denied entry. She further alleged that Fasil locked the house and left.

“I came here to live with my husband after the court order. But he left the house and is now living separately with another wife and child,” Haseena told the media. “He says he has given me talaq, but neither my family nor I were informed about any such talaq.”

Haseena also alleged that her husband had refused to return 42 sovereigns of gold and Rs 90,000, which she said were given to him as dowry at the time of their marriage. “When we asked for the gold and the money, he said he didn't know anything about it,” she said.

The couple reportedly got married in 2015. Haseena alleged that while there were no major issues in the initial years, he began physically abusing her from around 2018 onwards, with her husband allegedly making derogatory remarks about her appearance and lack of educational qualifications. In 2020, she filed a police complaint alleging domestic violence, though the matter was later resolved through mediation.

She said she learned that Fasil had allegedly pronounced talaq when she visited her parental home during Perunnal (a festival marking Eid). Over the years that followed, she made several attempts to return to her marital home, but was repeatedly denied entry. She then approached the family court, which issued an order allowing her to reside with her husband.

Describing the past nine days, Haseena said she and her son have been forced to sleep on the veranda of the house. “It has been extremely difficult, especially because of the cold and the presence of stray dogs,” she said.

Following media reports on the incident, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.