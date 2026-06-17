Kerala woman chased for 15 km while returning from work, five arrested

Five youths have been arrested in Kerala after a young woman was allegedly chased through the night for 15 kilometers while returning home from work. The woman escaped by boarding a passing lorry and alerting the police, who intercepted the vehicle and launched a manhunt for the accused.

The accused have been identified as Ajith Suku (19), Advaith Suni (20), Tomy Shaji (19), Arjun Sanil (20), and Ashwin Raghu (20), all residents of Marady near Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district. Police said the five were arrested following an overnight operation and later remanded to judicial custody.

According to investigators, the incident took place around midnight on June 15. The woman, a native of Pala in Kottayam district, works at an Ayurvedic massage centre on the Piravom Road stretch near Muvattupuzha. She had reportedly left work after learning that her young child at home was unwell and was walking towards the Muvattupuzha KSRTC bus stand to catch a bus home.

Police said the accused had gathered earlier that evening at a field in Urikunnam, where they allegedly consumed alcohol for several hours before riding towards the area on two motorcycles. Investigators believe the group parked near the massage centre and waited there before the woman left work.

According to the police, the youths began following the woman on their motorcycles as she walked towards the bus stand. They allegedly circled around her, blocked her path and attempted to harass her. Officers said the woman became frightened and ran back towards the establishment while shouting for help.

A motorcyclist from Thodupuzha who was passing through the area stopped after hearing her cries and attempted to help her. However, police said his motorcycle developed a mechanical problem and failed to start, leaving both of them stranded on the roadside.

At that point, a multi-axle goods lorry travelling from Thrissur towards Ramamangalam approached the area. The woman signalled the vehicle to stop and, with the assistance of the motorcyclist, climbed into the cabin. The motorcyclist also boarded the vehicle after the woman expressed concern that he too could be targeted by the group.

The lorry driver, a native of West Bengal, continued driving towards Piravom. Police said the five accused then chased the vehicle on their motorcycles for nearly 15 km. Investigators alleged that the youths picked up iron rods that had fallen onto the road and used them to strike the lorry while riding alongside it.

During the chase, the woman called the police emergency helpline from inside the lorry. Muvattupuzha police alerted patrol teams in the area and issued a wireless message to nearby stations. As the lorry entered Piravom police limits, officers moved into position and established a checkpoint.

Police said the accused abandoned the chase and fled after spotting a police vehicle ahead. A crucial lead emerged when occupants of a car travelling behind the lorry recorded parts of the incident on video. The footage captured the registration number of one of the motorcycles involved, enabling investigators to trace the vehicle and identify the suspects.

A team led by Muvattupuzha Inspector Anil George subsequently tracked down and arrested all five accused from their homes in Marady. Police said statements recorded from the woman, the motorcyclist who came to her aid and the lorry driver corroborated the sequence of events established during the investigation. The victim also reportedly identified the accused.

Police have invoked several non-bailable offences, including charges related to outraging the modesty of a woman and attempt to murder. Further investigation is under way.