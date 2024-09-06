Kerala woman alleges high-ranking police officials sexually assaulted her

A woman in Kerala has accused high-ranking police officials in the state of sexual assault. In an interview, she alleged that former Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujith Das, former Tirur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) VV Benny, and former Ponnani Circle Inspector (CI) Vinod sexually assaulted her. She shared her alleged experiences on camera with Reporter TV , a Kerala-based news channel. The interview comes in the midst of a political storm.

A few days ago, a leaked phone conversation between Left Democratic Front MLA Anwar and Sujith Das went viral. The voice, alleged to be that of Sujith, was heard requesting Anwar to withdraw a complaint related to the illegal felling of trees from the premises of the SP office, while he was posted in Malappuram. Anwar later alleged that Sujith had links with gold smuggling gangs, and this led to his suspension.

The incident has since brought attention to the alleged criminal connections of top police officers in Kerala, leading the state government to initiate an inquiry.

The woman alleged that when she approached the police to file a property dispute complaint, the CI and the SP sexually assaulted her. She added that the DYSP also forced her for sexual favours, but she managed to escape.

The incident occurred in 2022, the woman alleged, when she approached the Ponnani police station to lodge a complaint related to a property dispute. She alleged that after filing the complaint with the then Ponnani CI Vinod, he went to her house at 10 pm and sexually assaulted her.

“He came by bike and in civilian clothes. One of my friends, who is also my relative, was present in the house. We discussed the property dispute and he assured us to resolve it. Then, he asked me to come to the room and close the door, saying he wanted to discuss something confidential about my case. Then, he sexually assaulted me,” she told the channel.

The woman also alleged that she approached VV Benny, the then DYSP in Tirur, and told him about the assault. “Benny said it's normal and similar things happen everywhere,” she said. She further alleged that Benny assured her of resolving her property-related complaint and forced her for sexual favours, which she refused to comply.

The woman said she had later approached the then Malappuram SP Sujith Das after the incident with DYSP. “The same night or the next night, he called me and said, I should come alone when discussing the complaints,” she said. She alleged on another day, the SP sexually assaulted her.

Sujith Das denied the allegations, calling it a conspiracy to destroy his official and personal life. “I met her at the SP office in Malappuram when she approached me with the complaint. I had asked the special branch DYSP to probe the matter. She came with a man she told me was her brother and a child. I do not know of the incidents alleged against me. I will take this up legally,” he told the media.

VV Benny also denied the allegations against him, calling it a political conspiracy by Reporter Live channel to destroy his life and career. He said that the allegations are aimed at uprooting the Muttil tree felling case investigation which was led by him. The owners of Reporter Live, Roji Augustine, Jose Kutty Augustine and Anto Augustine are the key accused in the Muttil tree felling case related to illegal chopping down of rosewood trees from assigned land. They were arrested in July 2021 and are also facing an ED probe on it.