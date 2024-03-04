Kerala veterinary student death: Protest by KSU, MSF turns violent, cops use tear gas

A protest march conducted by Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Muslim Students Federation (MSF) to the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) in Pookode in Wayanad district turned violent on Monday, March 4. Police resorted to water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters, who pelted stones at the personnel.

The demonstration comes in the aftermath of the death of 20-year-old Sidharthan, who was subjected to brutal torture and harassment by his classmates in the hostel on February 18. The police booked 18 students in the case and arrested eight of them, mostly from the Students Federation of India (SFI). The remaining accused are absconding.

The arrested suspects have been identified as J Ajay, A Althaf, V Adithyan, EK Soud Risal, Sinjo Johnson, M Muhammad Danish, RS Kashinathan.