Kerala veterinary student death: Key accused taken for evidence collection in college

Two weeks after the death of a 20-year-old Veterinary college student in Kerala’s Pookode, the Kalpetta police of Wayanad, on Monday, March 4, continued with the evidence collection process at the premises of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences. On Monday, a team led by Kalpetta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) TN Sajeevan, visited a hill located adjacent to the college men’s hostel along with two of the accused in the case – Rahan Binoy and Akash.

As per reports, it was in this hill where the deceased student Sidharthan was taken by the duo on the night of February 16. Kashinanthan, another accused, was waiting for them on the hill. They are reported to have questioned Sidharthan about him allegedly misbehaving with a woman student and went on to physically assault him.

Following this, they were reported to have taken him to room numbers 21 and 36 of the men’s hostel where SFI leaders Amal Ihsan and Sinjo Johnson stayed.