Kerala veterinary student death: Governor Arif Khan orders judicial inquiry

As per the Governor’s order, the Commission will conduct an inquiry into the lapses, and omissions of University administration. “The Commission shall report on the failures, if any, on the part of the Vice Chancellor in preventing the above-mentioned incident,” the order states.

According to the order, Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kunhan VG, Wayanad Special Branch is appointed to assist the Commission in the inquiry. The Commission shall suggest preventive measures to avert similar incidents in the future.

The order directed the Vice Chancellor of the University to provide all the required assistance to the Commission to facilitate the inquiry. The University shall bear all the expenses for the Commission including remuneration, hospitality, conveyance etc. The Commission has been ordered to submit its inquiry report to the Governor at the earliest and preferably within three months from the date of its first sitting of inquiry.