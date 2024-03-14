Kerala University youth festival judge accused of taking bribe dies by suicide

One of the judges, who was accused of receiving bribes during the Kerala University Youth Festival, died by suicide in Kannur on Wednesday, March 13. The deceased was identified as 51-year-old PN Shaji also known as Shaji Poothatta. He was one of the judges of Margam Kali.

A note was recovered from the bedroom of his house, which read ‘I am innocent and I have not done anything wrong’. Kannur city police has sent the body for postmortem. Shaji's brother told the media that his brother was innocent, and that he was framed by those who were acquainted with him.

The Kerala University Youth Festival, supposed to conclude on Monday, March 11, was suspended midway following allegations of bribery and pre-determined results. The festival venue witnessed protests by students over appeals and judgements. The Margam Kali was decided to be held again on March 11 by the appellate committee. However, the festival was suspended the same day.