Kerala University PhD scholar alleges caste bias by dean, minister orders probe

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Saturday, November 8, ordered the Principal Secretary of Higher Education to conduct an inquiry into an alleged casteist remark made against a research student by a faculty dean at the University of Kerala.

PhD scholar Vipin Vijayan lodged serious allegations against Dr CN Vijayakumari, Dean of the Sanskrit Department, claiming that she made casteist remarks and obstructed the completion of his PhD at the final stage.

Vipin alleged that Vijayakumari told him that individuals from backward castes should not study Sanskrit and that the sanctity of the department had been lost due to the admission of students from lowered castes. He subsequently filed complaints with the Vice-Chancellor and the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Kazhakkoottam.

Vipin holds BA and MA degrees in Sanskrit from Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, and BEd and MEd degrees from the University of Kerala.

Meanwhile, Vijayakumari told the media that Vipin’s PhD open defence did not meet academic standards and that he failed to answer questions in Sanskrit, English, or Malayalam during the session. In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, she also stated that Vipin's thesis lacked proper research methodology.

However, Vipin countered that he had previously earned an MPhil in Sanskrit under Vijayakumari’s guidance. “If I don’t know Sanskrit, on what basis did she guide me and approve my MPhil degree?” he questioned, alleging that this was an attempt to sabotage his academic career due to personal bias.

“This incident has brought disrepute to both the university and the higher education sector, dragging them into unnecessary controversy,” Minister Bindu said. She further directed the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar to take appropriate legal action against those found guilty.