Kerala University denies PhD approval to Dalit scholar amid caste discrimination row

Prolonging the caste discrimination controversy, the University of Kerala has reportedly withheld the approval of awarding PhD Degree to Dalit scholar Vipin Vijayan while awarding PhD degrees to 64 other candidates. The decision was taken by Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) Mohanan Kunnummal.

A PhD degree will be conferred after the candidate successfully completes all requirements, including thesis submission and an open defence. According to reports , the VC approved the PhDs under the syndicate's consideration, exercising special powers granted under university regulations.

The thesis work of 39-year-old Vipin Vijayan, belonging to the Pulaya community, was earlier rejected by CN Vijayakumari, Dean and Head of Kerala University’s Sanskrit department. Vijayakumari is accused of hurling caste-based slurs at the scholar, for which a case is registered against her.

Speaking to TNM, Vipin said he had not received any official communication from the University pertaining to this. “I came to know about it from the newspapers. My future course of action will be decided after a detailed inquiry,” he said.

On October 15, when Vipin was defending his thesis Vijayakumari disrupted the session, demanding changes in the thesis despite the supervisor’s opposition who validated the arguments made by Vipin in the thesis.

According to the scholar, Vijayakumari refused to sign the thesis though both the supervisor and the thesis examining committee chairperson had approved the thesis.

During the verbal altercation, Vijayakumari allegedly hurled caste abuses at Vipin.

“‘Why do you need a doctorate to add to your name? You have a Pulaya surname, that is enough,’ Vijayakumari told me when I requested her to sign my PhD thesis”, Vipin had told TNM.